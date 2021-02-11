WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.43. Approximately 16,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

