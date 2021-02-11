Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

WWW stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

