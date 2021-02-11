World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins Sells 900 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INT opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

