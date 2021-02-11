WSP Global Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.10.

WSP Global stock opened at C$116.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a PE ratio of 50.92. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$59.83 and a 12 month high of C$127.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

