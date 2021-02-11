Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

NYSE:WH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.79, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In related news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

