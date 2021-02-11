Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WYNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Macau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

WYNMF opened at $1.81 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

