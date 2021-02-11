Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Down 89.2% in January

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the January 14th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 436,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,271. Xiaobai Maimai has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai Company Profile

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

