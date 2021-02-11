XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of XPO traded down $6.08 on Thursday, reaching $116.44. 76,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.57.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

