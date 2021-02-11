XTRABYTES Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,535.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $1,535.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00254666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00096978 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00346015 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011699 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

