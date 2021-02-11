Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.26

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 50513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

