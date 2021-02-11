YFValue (YFV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00259725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00107711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00081259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00087575 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00198638 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

