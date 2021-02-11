YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,160.00

Shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and last traded at GBX 1,146 ($14.97), with a volume of 51740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,057.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 945.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.59.

In other news, insider Stephan Shakespeare sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £11,100,000 ($14,502,221.06). Also, insider Alex McIntosh bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £255.60 ($333.94).

YouGov plc (YOU.L) Company Profile (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

