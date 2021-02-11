Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 1.8% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

