Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,625 shares of company stock valued at $42,410,383. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $67.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

