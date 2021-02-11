Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post sales of $2.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $10.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $110.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $78.77. 642,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,936. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

