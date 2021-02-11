Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million.

BWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

BWB traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $411.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

