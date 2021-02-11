Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $11.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report earnings per share of $11.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $16.37 and the lowest is $10.24. Cable One reported earnings of $9.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $45.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.83 to $50.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $47.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.39 to $64.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

A number of research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

NYSE CABO traded down $7.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,078.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,090.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,943.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total transaction of $635,076.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,652,374.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $3,861,074 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 2,068.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cable One by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

