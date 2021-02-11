Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post $76.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.89 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $75.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $310.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.96 million to $320.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $318.42 million, with estimates ranging from $317.09 million to $319.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,984.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,589 shares of company stock valued at $552,827 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after acquiring an additional 500,176 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $40,525,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

