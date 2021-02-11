Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce sales of $254.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.74 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $208.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $939.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $935.06 million to $950.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,644,347.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,052,893. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 815,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after buying an additional 142,943 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Mercury Systems by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.