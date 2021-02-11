Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

