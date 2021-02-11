Zacks: Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $2.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce $2.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

