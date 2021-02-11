Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.64). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Raymond James cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 139,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $30.30 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

