Zacks: Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce $886.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $882.36 million to $890.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

IHRT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.66. 5,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,270. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

