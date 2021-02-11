Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KCG upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.63. 1,483,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

