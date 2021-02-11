Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Lovesac reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $53.28. 3,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,442. The stock has a market cap of $782.31 million, a PE ratio of -409.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

