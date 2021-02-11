Zacks: Analysts Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Verastem by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

VSTM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 2,139,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $404.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

