Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.75. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE WRK opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in WestRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,240,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

