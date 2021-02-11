Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Alamos Gold posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alamos Gold.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,785. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.