Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

IAG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

