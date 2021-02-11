Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. 1,299,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,693. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. Rollins has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

