Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Several research firms recently commented on NOVA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,585,319 shares of company stock valued at $296,895,363 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

