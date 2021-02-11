Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

