Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,396. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Franchise Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

