Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 387,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 370,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 360,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

