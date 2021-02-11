Zacks: Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce sales of $645.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $626.39 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $729.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $197.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.34 and a 200 day moving average of $177.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

