Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.42. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

TOL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.35. 1,497,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $26,863,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

