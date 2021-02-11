Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of TYME traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 14,225,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,989,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

In other news, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,432,844.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,848 shares of company stock valued at $718,901. 25.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

