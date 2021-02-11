Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.