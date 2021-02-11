Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Sell

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,146,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,649,410. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Natixis grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,830 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

