Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) to Sell

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of GHG opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

