Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Sell

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TENB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tenable by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenable by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tenable by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tenable by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

