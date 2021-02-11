Zacks Investment Research Upgrades APi Group (NYSE:APG) to Hold

APi Group (NYSE:APG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. APi Group has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

