Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $369.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software is well-poised to benefit from robust adoption of its Coupa Pay offerings and cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions as companies strive to optimize budgets to survive economic downturn. Solid momentum in Coupa Advantage Express, Strategic Sourcing, Risk Assess and Source Together solutions is anticipated to bolster company’s subscription services revenues going ahead. Strategic acquisitions and a diversified customer base also bode well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, the company is bearing the brunt of sluggish spend across small and medium sized business (SMB) due to coronavirus-triggered macroeconomic weakness and it is likely to impede growth at least in the near term. Also, COVID-19 crisis induced lower spend on travel is likely to affect adoption of Coupa Travel Sabre.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.16.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $358.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.75.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,678,357.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

