Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Buy

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

MANT stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ManTech International by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ManTech International by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ManTech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

