Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) to “Buy”

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $351.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 8,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

