Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZLNDY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Zalando stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.15 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

