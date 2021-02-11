Zano (ZANO) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $6.84 million and $69,949.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,536,200 coins and its circulating supply is 10,506,700 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

