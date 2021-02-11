Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.315-1.357 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.44.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $42.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.08. 562,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,960. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $477.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.32 and a 200 day moving average of $327.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

