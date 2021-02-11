Zeit Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.1% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.81 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

