ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in January

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the January 14th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZEN Graphene Solutions stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.28.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

